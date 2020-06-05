KLA Corporation [KLAC] gain 4.56% so far this year. What now?

KLA Corporation [NASDAQ: KLAC] gained 0.13% or 0.24 points to close at $186.29 with a heavy trading volume of 1059271 shares. It opened the trading session at $184.81, the shares rose to $189.12 and dropped to $183.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KLAC points out that the company has recorded 19.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, KLAC reached to a volume of 1059271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KLA Corporation [KLAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLAC shares is $173.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for KLA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for KLA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $153, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on KLAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLA Corporation is set at 7.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLAC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for KLAC stock

KLA Corporation [KLAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, KLAC shares gained by 19.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.78 for KLA Corporation [KLAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.11, while it was recorded at 180.31 for the last single week of trading, and 162.10 for the last 200 days.

KLA Corporation [KLAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KLA Corporation [KLAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.22 and a Gross Margin at +58.30. KLA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.76.

Return on Total Capital for KLAC is now 28.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KLA Corporation [KLAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.74. Additionally, KLAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KLA Corporation [KLAC] managed to generate an average of $117,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.KLA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

KLA Corporation [KLAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KLA Corporation posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.73/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLA Corporation go to 12.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KLA Corporation [KLAC]

There are presently around $26,106 million, or 92.70% of KLAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,962,767, which is approximately 2.734% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,910,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in KLAC stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.92 billion in KLAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

303 institutional holders increased their position in KLA Corporation [NASDAQ:KLAC] by around 15,667,772 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 14,738,453 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 109,912,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,318,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLAC stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,774,808 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 1,316,746 shares during the same period.