Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] Stock trading around $4.27 per share: What’s Next?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] traded at a high on 06/04/20, posting a 11.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.27. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5531746 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stands at 11.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.91%.

The market cap for HLX stock reached $649.89 million, with 148.86 million shares outstanding and 140.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 5531746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10.75 to $6.25, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on HLX stock. On March 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HLX shares from 10 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has HLX stock performed recently?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.22. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 89.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.06 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.86 and a Gross Margin at +19.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.62.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now 3.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.98. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] managed to generate an average of $34,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLX.

Insider trade positions for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

There are presently around $517 million, or 91.50% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,050,948, which is approximately -2.187% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,498,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.36 million in HLX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $46.67 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly -2.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 10,185,403 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 16,749,495 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 108,087,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,022,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,335,168 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 5,713,775 shares during the same period.