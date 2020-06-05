Friday, June 5, 2020
Goldman Upgrade Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.46 during the day while it closed the day at $17.28. Univar Solutions Inc. stock has also gained 11.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNVR stock has inclined by 11.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.88% and lost -28.71% year-on date.

The market cap for UNVR stock reached $2.92 billion, with 168.80 million shares outstanding and 156.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, UNVR reached a trading volume of 2300761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNVR shares is $16.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Univar Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Univar Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $25, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on UNVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Univar Solutions Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNVR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

UNVR stock trade performance evaluation

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.70. With this latest performance, UNVR shares gained by 26.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.03, while it was recorded at 16.40 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.74 and a Gross Margin at +20.74. Univar Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.14.

Return on Total Capital for UNVR is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.00. Additionally, UNVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] managed to generate an average of -$10,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Univar Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Univar Solutions Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNVR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Univar Solutions Inc. go to 11.33%.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,033 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNVR stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 15,843,001, which is approximately -5.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 15,415,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.22 million in UNVR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $251.83 million in UNVR stock with ownership of nearly 2.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Univar Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR] by around 32,915,587 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 36,070,347 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 109,342,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,328,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNVR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,899,860 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 18,681,169 shares during the same period.

