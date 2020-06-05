Goldman lifts Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clearway Energy Inc. [NYSE: CWEN] price surged by 1.60 percent to reach at $0.36. A sum of 1022865 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 885.84K shares. Clearway Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $22.88 and dropped to a low of $22.12 until finishing in the latest session at $22.86.

Guru’s Opinion on Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Clearway Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Clearway Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearway Energy Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45.

CWEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, CWEN shares gained by 12.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.43 for Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.20, while it was recorded at 22.32 for the last single week of trading, and 19.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clearway Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.19 and a Gross Margin at +27.25. Clearway Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.99.

Return on Total Capital for CWEN is now 3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 379.14. Additionally, CWEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 280.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] managed to generate an average of -$35,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,626 million, or 89.50% of CWEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWEN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,527,706, which is approximately -14.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,103,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.33 million in CWEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $125.69 million in CWEN stock with ownership of nearly 5.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clearway Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Clearway Energy Inc. [NYSE:CWEN] by around 12,089,118 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 10,227,648 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 49,939,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,256,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWEN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,056,749 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,059,127 shares during the same period.