Goldman lifts Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: BHF] jumped around 1.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.74 at the close of the session, up 4.30%. Brighthouse Financial Inc. stock is now -13.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BHF Stock saw the intraday high of $33.87 and lowest of $31.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.25, which means current price is +180.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, BHF reached a trading volume of 1135224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHF shares is $30.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHF stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Brighthouse Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $30 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Brighthouse Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on BHF stock. On January 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BHF shares from 22 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brighthouse Financial Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 91.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.12.

How has BHF stock performed recently?

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, BHF shares gained by 32.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.89, while it was recorded at 31.42 for the last single week of trading, and 34.89 for the last 200 days.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.05. Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.93.

Return on Total Capital for BHF is now -5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.99. Additionally, BHF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] managed to generate an average of -$569,231 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brighthouse Financial Inc. posted 2.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brighthouse Financial Inc. go to 28.72%.

Insider trade positions for Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]

There are presently around $2,820 million, or 94.60% of BHF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,528,801, which is approximately 0.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 10,014,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.95 million in BHF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $315.01 million in BHF stock with ownership of nearly -3.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in Brighthouse Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:BHF] by around 9,722,714 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 16,318,742 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 61,141,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,183,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHF stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,467,495 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 4,340,492 shares during the same period.