Genuine Parts Company [GPC] Revenue clocked in at $19.22 billion, down -15.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Genuine Parts Company [NYSE: GPC] traded at a high on 06/04/20, posting a 1.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $90.24. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1026949 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genuine Parts Company stands at 3.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.80%.

The market cap for GPC stock reached $13.16 billion, with 145.05 million shares outstanding and 140.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, GPC reached a trading volume of 1026949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genuine Parts Company [GPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPC shares is $83.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Genuine Parts Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Genuine Parts Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $101 to $93, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on GPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genuine Parts Company is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPC in the course of the last twelve months was 81.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has GPC stock performed recently?

Genuine Parts Company [GPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.03. With this latest performance, GPC shares gained by 20.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.68 for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.57, while it was recorded at 86.49 for the last single week of trading, and 91.16 for the last 200 days.

Genuine Parts Company [GPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genuine Parts Company [GPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +31.18. Genuine Parts Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for GPC is now 15.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genuine Parts Company [GPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.07. Additionally, GPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genuine Parts Company [GPC] managed to generate an average of $11,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Genuine Parts Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genuine Parts Company posted 1.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genuine Parts Company go to -2.50%.

Insider trade positions for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]

There are presently around $10,253 million, or 79.80% of GPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,648,597, which is approximately 2.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,737,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in GPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $792.47 million in GPC stock with ownership of nearly -1.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genuine Parts Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Genuine Parts Company [NYSE:GPC] by around 10,362,294 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 12,312,271 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 92,346,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,021,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,867,525 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 3,632,811 shares during the same period.