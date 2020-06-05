For Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX], Chardan Capital Markets sees a rise to $15. What next?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] price surged by 0.28 percent to reach at $0.02. A sum of 1422005 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $7.35 and dropped to a low of $7.04 until finishing in the latest session at $7.13.

Guru’s Opinion on Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VKTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

VKTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.28 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.13, while it was recorded at 7.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viking Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for VKTX is now -11.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.24. Additionally, VKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,356,789 per employee.Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.40 and a Current Ratio set at 32.40.

VKTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $281 million, or 55.70% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,824,526, which is approximately 0.124% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,747,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.76 million in VKTX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.89 million in VKTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX] by around 2,803,252 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 3,338,226 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 33,394,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,535,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VKTX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,270,920 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,915,189 shares during the same period.