For VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY], Canaccord Genuity sees a rise to $2.70. What next?

VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE: EGY] traded at a high on 06/04/20, posting a 19.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.22. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1060189 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at 9.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.82%.

The market cap for EGY stock reached $68.87 million, with 57.98 million shares outstanding and 54.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 317.48K shares, EGY reached a trading volume of 1060189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGY shares is $1.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2015, representing the official price target for VAALCO Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EGY stock. On August 13, 2008, analysts increased their price target for EGY shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

How has EGY stock performed recently?

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.08. With this latest performance, EGY shares gained by 38.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.85 for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9042, while it was recorded at 1.0345 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6938 for the last 200 days.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.63 and a Gross Margin at +47.03. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.34.

Return on Total Capital for EGY is now 16.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.41. Additionally, EGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] managed to generate an average of -$25,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.VAALCO Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAALCO Energy Inc. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]

There are presently around $28 million, or 48.90% of EGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,866,409, which is approximately -5.424% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,795,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.87 million in EGY stocks shares; and WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $2.77 million in EGY stock with ownership of nearly 6.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE:EGY] by around 1,599,091 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,316,878 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 24,390,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,306,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 206,283 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 519,046 shares during the same period.