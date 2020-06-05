For Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN], Deutsche Bank sees a rise to $32. What next?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] price surged by 14.25 percent to reach at $4.66. A sum of 24947861 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.14M shares. Penn National Gaming Inc. shares reached a high of $37.9201 and dropped to a low of $32.6301 until finishing in the latest session at $37.37.

The one-year PENN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -45.52. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $25.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $25 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on PENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.33. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 137.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.05 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.62, while it was recorded at 33.46 for the last single week of trading, and 22.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Penn National Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +36.46. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 611.45. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 598.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of $1,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PENN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penn National Gaming Inc. go to 30.59%.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,181 million, or 73.90% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,630,287, which is approximately -4.264% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 10,723,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.76 million in PENN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $343.65 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 0.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 13,135,853 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 25,277,749 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 58,832,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,246,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,513,641 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,420,507 shares during the same period.