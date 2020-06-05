For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH], Morgan Stanley sees a drop to $13. What next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $19.59 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.39, while the highest price level was $20.00. The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.46 percent and weekly performance of 21.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 75.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 46.40M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 87657194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $14, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.17.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.90. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 75.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.35 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.89, while it was recorded at 17.58 for the last single week of trading, and 39.80 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.06 and a Gross Margin at +33.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.39.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now 8.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.17. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of $25,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,832 million, or 63.00% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,379,948, which is approximately 2.858% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,170,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.78 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $216.6 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly -51.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

243 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 29,028,032 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 79,409,707 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 49,048,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,485,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,923,683 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 15,441,786 shares during the same period.