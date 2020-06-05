FBR & Co. slashes price target on Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] – find out why.

Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ: EFOI] jumped around 0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.17 at the close of the session, up 17.04%. Energy Focus Inc. stock is now 147.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EFOI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.19 and lowest of $0.9852 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.16, which means current price is +624.91% above from all time high which was touched on 06/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 740.43K shares, EFOI reached a trading volume of 1209377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]?

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Energy Focus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Focus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on EFOI stock. On May 12, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for EFOI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Focus Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has EFOI stock performed recently?

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.47. With this latest performance, EFOI shares gained by 255.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.73 for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4761, while it was recorded at 0.9908 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4825 for the last 200 days.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.20 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Energy Focus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.03.

Return on Total Capital for EFOI is now -59.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.11. Additionally, EFOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] managed to generate an average of -$175,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Energy Focus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Focus Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Focus Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.30% of EFOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFOI stocks are: STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM with ownership of 545,283, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WEALTHTRUST AXIOM LLC, holding 290,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in EFOI stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.27 million in EFOI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Focus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ:EFOI] by around 503,800 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 126,987 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,324,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,955,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFOI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 498,606 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 96,787 shares during the same period.