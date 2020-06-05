EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] Is Currently 10.99 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

EZCORP Inc. [NASDAQ: EZPW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.01%. Over the last 12 months, EZPW stock dropped by -31.28%. The one-year EZCORP Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.38. The average equity rating for EZPW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $351.44 million, with 55.45 million shares outstanding and 49.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 684.01K shares, EZPW stock reached a trading volume of 1211506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EZCORP Inc. [EZPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EZPW shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EZPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for EZCORP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2018, representing the official price target for EZCORP Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZCORP Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for EZPW in the course of the last twelve months was 9.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

EZPW Stock Performance Analysis:

EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.01. With this latest performance, EZPW shares gained by 19.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.73 for EZCORP Inc. [EZPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.93, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EZCORP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +54.96. EZCORP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.35.

Return on Total Capital for EZPW is now 4.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.03. Additionally, EZPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] managed to generate an average of $441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.EZCORP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

EZPW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EZCORP Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EZPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EZCORP Inc. go to 5.00%.

EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $273 million, or 94.20% of EZPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EZPW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,281,680, which is approximately -4.496% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; LAFITTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,400,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.46 million in EZPW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $24.46 million in EZPW stock with ownership of nearly 1.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in EZCORP Inc. [NASDAQ:EZPW] by around 3,618,564 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 6,605,953 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 38,112,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,337,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EZPW stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 520,011 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,150,095 shares during the same period.