Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Revenue clocked in at $11.67 billion, down -16.89% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] price surged by 0.83 percent to reach at $0.74. A sum of 3641196 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.23M shares. Expedia Group Inc. shares reached a high of $91.41 and dropped to a low of $87.5816 until finishing in the latest session at $89.88.

The one-year EXPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.34. The average equity rating for EXPE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $100.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $100 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on EXPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 4.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.33.

EXPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.09. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 40.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.92 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.29, while it was recorded at 85.03 for the last single week of trading, and 101.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expedia Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.68 and a Gross Margin at +75.98. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.68.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now 9.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.89. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] managed to generate an average of $22,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

EXPE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expedia Group Inc. posted 1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 5.45%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,036 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,839,839, which is approximately 1.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,783,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $872.11 million in EXPE stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $759.89 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 468.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 28,062,554 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 27,389,495 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 79,576,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,028,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,357,690 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 5,555,405 shares during the same period.

