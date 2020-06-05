Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] fell -26.96% so far this year. What now?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: EPRT] surged by $0.83 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $19.15 during the day while it closed the day at $18.12. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock has also gained 34.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPRT stock has declined by -26.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.79% and lost -26.96% year-on date.

The market cap for EPRT stock reached $1.64 billion, with 90.32 million shares outstanding and 90.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, EPRT reached a trading volume of 1933225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPRT shares is $17.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on EPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 221.97.

EPRT stock trade performance evaluation

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.82. With this latest performance, EPRT shares gained by 46.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.93 for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.66, while it was recorded at 15.82 for the last single week of trading, and 21.31 for the last 200 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.77 and a Gross Margin at +66.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.35.

Return on Total Capital for EPRT is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.49. Additionally, EPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] managed to generate an average of $1,531,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. go to 34.51%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,702 million, or 98.96% of EPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,018,454, which is approximately 5.918% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 10,829,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.23 million in EPRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $175.51 million in EPRT stock with ownership of nearly 10.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:EPRT] by around 20,886,234 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 11,282,343 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 66,253,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,422,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPRT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 950,493 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,652,323 shares during the same period.