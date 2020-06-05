Friday, June 5, 2020
Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Stock trading around $21.81 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] gained 4.01% on the last trading session, reaching $21.81 price per share at the time. Equitable Holdings Inc. represents 461.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.10 billion with the latest information. EQH stock price has been found in the range of $20.57 to $21.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 4139914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $27 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $20, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.27.

Trading performance analysis for EQH stock

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.99. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 30.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.58 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.72, while it was recorded at 20.20 for the last single week of trading, and 21.08 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.35. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.75.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now -8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.90. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of -$219,367 per employee.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 5.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $8,803 million, or 95.70% of EQH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,877,806, which is approximately 0.544% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,225,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $885.46 million in EQH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $883.86 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly 5.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

174 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 63,278,195 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 47,812,859 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 308,693,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,784,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,100,415 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 18,184,160 shares during the same period.

Popular Category