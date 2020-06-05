Friday, June 5, 2020
type here...
Companies

EPR Properties [EPR] is -42.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Companies

Market Analysts see CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. price surged by 6.34 percent to reach at $5.85. A sum of 20876129 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Revenue clocked in at $5.54 billion, down -5.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Analog Devices Inc. loss -0.15% or -0.17 points to close at $112.78 with a heavy trading volume of 1200540 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Century Communities Inc. [CCS] is 8.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Century Communities Inc. gained 4.86% or 1.37 points to close at $29.54 with a heavy trading volume of 1000156 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Nomura Initiated Carvana Co. [CVNA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Carvana Co. closed the trading session at $92.98 on 05/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.55, while...
Read more

EPR Properties [NYSE: EPR] price surged by 10.18 percent to reach at $3.76. A sum of 2621787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.32M shares. EPR Properties shares reached a high of $40.71 and dropped to a low of $35.71 until finishing in the latest session at $40.69.

The one-year EPR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -29.75. The average equity rating for EPR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EPR Properties [EPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPR shares is $31.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EPR Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $74 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for EPR Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on EPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EPR Properties is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.13.

EPR Stock Performance Analysis:

EPR Properties [EPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.34. With this latest performance, EPR shares gained by 50.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.53 for EPR Properties [EPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.68, while it was recorded at 35.56 for the last single week of trading, and 58.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EPR Properties Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EPR Properties [EPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.76 and a Gross Margin at +66.50. EPR Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.62.

Return on Total Capital for EPR is now 3.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EPR Properties [EPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.07. Additionally, EPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EPR Properties [EPR] managed to generate an average of $2,492,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

EPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EPR Properties posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR Properties go to 7.00%.

EPR Properties [EPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,343 million, or 83.30% of EPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,680,997, which is approximately -3.537% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,740,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $396.66 million in EPR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $114.11 million in EPR stock with ownership of nearly 4.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

175 institutional holders increased their position in EPR Properties [NYSE:EPR] by around 10,315,968 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 13,945,081 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 39,179,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,440,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,168,328 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 3,739,350 shares during the same period.

Previous articlePennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] Revenue clocked in at $199.50 million, down -36.97% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleDougherty & Company slashes price target on Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] – find out why.

More articles

Companies

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] moved up 3.96: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
VBI Vaccines Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] reaches 254.83M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Forum Merger II Corporation price surged by 4.22 percent to reach at $0.5. A sum of 2717990 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Companies

RBC Capital Mkts lifts Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. [PTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] Revenue clocked in at $1.80 million, down -52.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Menlo Therapeutics Inc. gained 3.76% or 0.08 points to close at $2.21 with a heavy trading volume of 4660002 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] Is Currently 3.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. closed the trading session at $39.69 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more
Finance

Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] moved up 3.84: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Chaparral Energy Inc. jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.52 at the close of the session, up 3.84%. Chaparral...
Read more
Companies

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] moved up 3.96: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
VBI Vaccines Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Stock trading around $21.81 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. gained 4.01% on the last trading session, reaching $21.81 price per share at the time. Equitable Holdings Inc. represents 461.00...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] Revenue clocked in at $1.80 million, down -52.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Menlo Therapeutics Inc. gained 3.76% or 0.08 points to close at $2.21 with a heavy trading volume of 4660002 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] Is Currently 3.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. closed the trading session at $39.69 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more

Popular Category