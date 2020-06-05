Enservco Corporation [ENSV] moved up 3.41: Why It’s Important

Enservco Corporation [AMEX: ENSV] gained 3.41% on the last trading session, reaching $0.17 price per share at the time. Enservco Corporation represents 55.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.88 million with the latest information. ENSV stock price has been found in the range of $0.16 to $0.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, ENSV reached a trading volume of 5151391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enservco Corporation [ENSV]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Enservco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Enservco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enservco Corporation is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for ENSV stock

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, ENSV shares dropped by -14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1525, while it was recorded at 0.1640 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1757 for the last 200 days.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enservco Corporation [ENSV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.96 and a Gross Margin at +6.34. Enservco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.36.

Return on Total Capital for ENSV is now -8.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -552.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.57. Additionally, ENSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] managed to generate an average of -$28,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Enservco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enservco Corporation posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enservco Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

There are presently around $1 million, or 27.60% of ENSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSV stocks are: HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,294,640, which is approximately -2.705% of the company’s market cap and around 16.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 979,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in ENSV stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $45000.0 in ENSV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enservco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Enservco Corporation [AMEX:ENSV] by around 202,130 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 3,274,754 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 422,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,054,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,177 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 3,141,807 shares during the same period.