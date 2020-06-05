Friday, June 5, 2020
eMagin Corporation [EMAN] moved up 22.00: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

eMagin Corporation [AMEX: EMAN] jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.68 at the close of the session, up 22.00%. eMagin Corporation stock is now 98.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EMAN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.77 and lowest of $0.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.92, which means current price is +386.50% above from all time high which was touched on 05/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, EMAN reached a trading volume of 15252251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eMagin Corporation [EMAN]?

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for eMagin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for eMagin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eMagin Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has EMAN stock performed recently?

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.93. With this latest performance, EMAN shares gained by 59.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.54 for eMagin Corporation [EMAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3899, while it was recorded at 0.5761 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3811 for the last 200 days.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eMagin Corporation [EMAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.84 and a Gross Margin at +25.17. eMagin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.08.

Return on Total Capital for EMAN is now -26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.25. Additionally, EMAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] managed to generate an average of -$44,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.eMagin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for eMagin Corporation [EMAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eMagin Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eMagin Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for eMagin Corporation [EMAN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 30.50% of EMAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMAN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 3,410,100, which is approximately -75.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,395,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in EMAN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.15 million in EMAN stock with ownership of nearly 10.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eMagin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in eMagin Corporation [AMEX:EMAN] by around 101,209 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 10,731,108 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,422,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,409,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMAN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,078 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 130,404 shares during the same period.

