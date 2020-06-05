Friday, June 5, 2020
DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] is 25.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.67 during the day while it closed the day at $1.49. DPW Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 39.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DPW stock has inclined by 23.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 60.22% and gained 25.21% year-on date.

The market cap for DPW stock reached $8.72 million, with 3.16 million shares outstanding and 3.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 4505909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DPW Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

DPW stock trade performance evaluation

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.25. With this latest performance, DPW shares gained by 35.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0908, while it was recorded at 1.2780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5097 for the last 200 days.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.62 and a Gross Margin at +19.81. DPW Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.71.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -71.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -172.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.84. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$129,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.DPW Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.80% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,961, which is approximately 340.103% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 25,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31000.0 in DPW stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $22000.0 in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DPW Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 46,220 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 66,889 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 10,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,520 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 66,889 shares during the same period.

