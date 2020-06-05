Credit Suisse slashes price target on Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] – find out why.

Whirlpool Corporation [NYSE: WHR] jumped around 4.72 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $134.89 at the close of the session, up 3.63%. Whirlpool Corporation stock is now -8.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WHR Stock saw the intraday high of $134.96 and lowest of $128.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 163.64, which means current price is +110.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, WHR reached a trading volume of 1128339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHR shares is $104.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Whirlpool Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Longbow dropped their target price from $178 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Whirlpool Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $153, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on WHR stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for WHR shares from 150 to 157.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whirlpool Corporation is set at 5.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 45.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for WHR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has WHR stock performed recently?

Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.87. With this latest performance, WHR shares gained by 23.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.07 for Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.53, while it was recorded at 127.76 for the last single week of trading, and 134.61 for the last 200 days.

Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.46 and a Gross Margin at +16.03. Whirlpool Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for WHR is now 11.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.63. Additionally, WHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Whirlpool Corporation [WHR] managed to generate an average of $15,377 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Whirlpool Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Whirlpool Corporation posted 4.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.71/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Whirlpool Corporation go to 0.20%.

Insider trade positions for Whirlpool Corporation [WHR]

There are presently around $8,030 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,472,691, which is approximately 2.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 7,259,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $944.95 million in WHR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $600.35 million in WHR stock with ownership of nearly 0.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Whirlpool Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Whirlpool Corporation [NYSE:WHR] by around 5,475,766 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 6,684,676 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 49,530,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,690,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WHR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,333,616 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 1,532,687 shares during the same period.