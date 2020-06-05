Friday, June 5, 2020
Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is 1791.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] traded at a low on 06/04/20, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.93. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2489192 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Co-Diagnostics Inc. stands at 5.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.68%.

The market cap for CODX stock reached $451.18 million, with 22.82 million shares outstanding and 20.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.72M shares, CODX reached a trading volume of 2489192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CODX shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CODX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $20 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Co-Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $20, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CODX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Co-Diagnostics Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CODX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 250.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has CODX stock performed recently?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, CODX shares gained by 22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1543.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2098.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CODX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.93, while it was recorded at 17.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2741.61 and a Gross Margin at +17.04. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2882.00.

Return on Total Capital for CODX is now -455.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,826.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,826.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -328.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] managed to generate an average of -$269,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

Earnings analysis for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Co-Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CODX.

Insider trade positions for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

There are presently around $37 million, or 13.00% of CODX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CODX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 777,201, which is approximately 31.494% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 367,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.23 million in CODX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.05 million in CODX stock with ownership of nearly 151.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX] by around 1,494,622 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 207,339 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 468,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,170,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CODX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,224,658 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 108,138 shares during the same period.

Previous articleOvintiv Inc. [OVV] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleBofA/Merrill lifts Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

