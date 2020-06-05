Friday, June 5, 2020
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] moved up 4.63: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: BHR] jumped around 0.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.52 at the close of the session, up 4.63%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now -49.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BHR Stock saw the intraday high of $4.591 and lowest of $4.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.56, which means current price is +296.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 788.84K shares, BHR reached a trading volume of 1017187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]?

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $14 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on BHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

How has BHR stock performed recently?

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.84. With this latest performance, BHR shares gained by 69.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.14 for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 6.97 for the last 200 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.13 and a Gross Margin at +2.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.06.

Return on Total Capital for BHR is now -2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 235.12. Additionally, BHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.47.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings analysis for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 15.30%.

Insider trade positions for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]

There are presently around $87 million, or 62.10% of BHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,123,134, which is approximately 0.209% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,407,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.4 million in BHR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $10.02 million in BHR stock with ownership of nearly -50.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:BHR] by around 2,320,432 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 5,911,595 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 11,797,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,029,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 874,054 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,559,504 shares during the same period.

