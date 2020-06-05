Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] Revenue clocked in at $7.46 billion, up 13.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [NYSE: BAH] closed the trading session at $80.65 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $79.31, while the highest price level was $80.75. The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.38 percent and weekly performance of 2.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, BAH reached to a volume of 1020794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAH shares is $84.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $88 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $85, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on BAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAH in the course of the last twelve months was 39.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BAH stock trade performance evaluation

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, BAH shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.61 for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.82, while it was recorded at 80.20 for the last single week of trading, and 72.93 for the last 200 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.97 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation go to 12.04%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,277 million, or 94.10% of BAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,843,905, which is approximately -4.861% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,058,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in BAH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $866.58 million in BAH stock with ownership of nearly 4.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [NYSE:BAH] by around 11,596,709 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 14,080,719 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 102,127,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,804,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAH stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,496,181 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,139,833 shares during the same period.