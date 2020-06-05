Friday, June 5, 2020
Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] is 16.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] gained 14.56% or 0.27 points to close at $2.16 with a heavy trading volume of 2120458 shares. It opened the trading session at $1.93, the shares rose to $2.25 and dropped to $1.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLNK points out that the company has recorded 20.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 286.72K shares, BLNK reached to a volume of 2120458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for BLNK stock

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.42. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 31.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.96 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.73, while it was recorded at 1.86 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -379.53 and a Gross Margin at -240.92. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -349.69.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -85.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.84. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$144,007 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.10% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 760,975, which is approximately 3.792% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 382,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in BLNK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.21 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly -12.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 199,077 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,326,226 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 164,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,689,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,834 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,308,374 shares during the same period.

