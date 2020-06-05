Berenberg lifts Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE: RYAM] gained 3.22% on the last trading session, reaching $3.21 price per share at the time. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. represents 62.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $199.24 million with the latest information. RYAM stock price has been found in the range of $2.96 to $3.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 901.71K shares, RYAM reached a trading volume of 1727405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for RYAM stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.70. With this latest performance, RYAM shares gained by 143.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.94 for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.56, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.90 and a Gross Margin at +2.70. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.68.

Return on Total Capital for RYAM is now -3.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.91. Additionally, RYAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] managed to generate an average of -$29,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYAM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]

There are presently around $141 million, or 74.70% of RYAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYAM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,863,415, which is approximately -1.24% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,923,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.31 million in RYAM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.83 million in RYAM stock with ownership of nearly -5.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE:RYAM] by around 4,186,969 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 7,645,928 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 33,531,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,364,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYAM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,722,664 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,384,222 shares during the same period.