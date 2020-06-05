Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] Revenue clocked in at $377.60 million, down -38.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Arlo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: ARLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.02%. Over the last 12 months, ARLO stock dropped by -26.89%. The average equity rating for ARLO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $214.70 million, with 74.41 million shares outstanding and 75.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 989.32K shares, ARLO stock reached a trading volume of 1064949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Arlo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Arlo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3.50, while BofA/Merrill kept a Underperform rating on ARLO stock. On February 07, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ARLO shares from 29 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arlo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

ARLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.02. With this latest performance, ARLO shares gained by 6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arlo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.47 and a Gross Margin at +9.58. Arlo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.25.

Return on Total Capital for ARLO is now -52.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.18. Additionally, ARLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] managed to generate an average of -$246,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Arlo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ARLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arlo Technologies Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARLO.

Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $138 million, or 75.50% of ARLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARLO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,525,805, which is approximately -3.356% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,868,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.03 million in ARLO stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $12.66 million in ARLO stock with ownership of nearly 7.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arlo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Arlo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:ARLO] by around 6,056,322 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 7,243,052 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 44,598,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,898,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARLO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,039,213 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,612,731 shares during the same period.