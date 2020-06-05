Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] Is Currently 3.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ALSN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.20%. Over the last 12 months, ALSN stock dropped by -8.74%. The one-year Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.33. The average equity rating for ALSN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.53 billion, with 116.00 million shares outstanding and 108.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, ALSN stock reached a trading volume of 1114613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALSN shares is $43.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $42 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $45, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on ALSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALSN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ALSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, ALSN shares gained by 13.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.30 for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.90, while it was recorded at 38.53 for the last single week of trading, and 42.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.14 and a Gross Margin at +48.48. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.39.

Return on Total Capital for ALSN is now 27.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 325.35. Additionally, ALSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 323.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] managed to generate an average of $163,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ALSN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. go to 2.38%.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,475 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALSN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,395,688, which is approximately 41.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,515,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $488.72 million in ALSN stocks shares; and BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $266.6 million in ALSN stock with ownership of nearly 16.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ALSN] by around 13,818,516 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 14,880,607 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 85,892,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,592,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALSN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,411,357 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,775,945 shares during the same period.