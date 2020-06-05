Alembic Global Advisors slashes price target on Hexcel Corporation [HXL] – find out why.

Hexcel Corporation [NYSE: HXL] price surged by 5.95 percent to reach at $2.51. A sum of 2060082 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.81M shares. Hexcel Corporation shares reached a high of $44.87 and dropped to a low of $41.62 until finishing in the latest session at $44.71.

The one-year HXL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.19. The average equity rating for HXL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hexcel Corporation [HXL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HXL shares is $34.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alembic Global Advisors have made an estimate for Hexcel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Hexcel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on HXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hexcel Corporation is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for HXL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

HXL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hexcel Corporation [HXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.63. With this latest performance, HXL shares gained by 53.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.74 for Hexcel Corporation [HXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.69, while it was recorded at 39.58 for the last single week of trading, and 63.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hexcel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hexcel Corporation [HXL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.40 and a Gross Margin at +27.50. Hexcel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.96.

Return on Total Capital for HXL is now 17.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hexcel Corporation [HXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.91. Additionally, HXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hexcel Corporation [HXL] managed to generate an average of $43,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Hexcel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

HXL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hexcel Corporation posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hexcel Corporation go to 5.20%.

Hexcel Corporation [HXL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,426 million, or 98.30% of HXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HXL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,626,784, which is approximately 1.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,960,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.34 million in HXL stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $163.58 million in HXL stock with ownership of nearly 105.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hexcel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Hexcel Corporation [NYSE:HXL] by around 17,565,167 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 19,440,498 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 44,188,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,193,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HXL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,946,129 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 4,871,584 shares during the same period.