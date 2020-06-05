Friday, June 5, 2020
Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] is 6.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $91.74 during the day while it closed the day at $91.14. Agilent Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 5.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, A stock has inclined by 13.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.78% and gained 6.83% year-on date.

The market cap for A stock reached $28.25 billion, with 310.00 million shares outstanding and 308.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, A reached a trading volume of 2215171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $81.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on A stock. On November 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for A shares from 92 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 42.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

A stock trade performance evaluation

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, A shares gained by 19.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.59 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.71, while it was recorded at 89.99 for the last single week of trading, and 78.74 for the last 200 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +54.12. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.74.

Return on Total Capital for A is now 13.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.70. Additionally, A Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] managed to generate an average of $65,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 9.35%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,457 million, or 89.50% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,284,184, which is approximately 0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,059,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in A stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.15 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly 12.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 31,789,225 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 28,785,643 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 209,699,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,274,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,359,058 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,855,405 shares during the same period.

