AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] Stock trading around $1.33 per share: What’s Next?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] price surged by 3.10 percent to reach at $0.04. A sum of 1519680 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.15M shares. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.34 and dropped to a low of $1.29 until finishing in the latest session at $1.33.

Guru’s Opinion on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.28.

ACRX Stock Performance Analysis:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.33. With this latest performance, ACRX shares dropped by -5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3933, while it was recorded at 1.3200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7859 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2368.06 and a Gross Margin at -197.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2325.91.

Return on Total Capital for ACRX is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.73. Additionally, ACRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] managed to generate an average of -$537,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

ACRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRX.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24 million, or 24.00% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,659,788, which is approximately 0.851% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,627,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.68 million in ACRX stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $1.97 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly 1939.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 2,446,378 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,271,206 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 13,954,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,671,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 207,623 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 877,571 shares during the same period.