William Blair slashes price target on Titan International Inc. [TWI] – find out why.

Titan International Inc. [NYSE: TWI] jumped around 0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.51 at the close of the session, up 23.77%. Titan International Inc. stock is now -58.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.57 and lowest of $1.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.00, which means current price is +43.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 637.10K shares, TWI reached a trading volume of 1319059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Titan International Inc. [TWI]?

William Blair have made an estimate for Titan International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Titan International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan International Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TWI stock performed recently?

Titan International Inc. [TWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.03. With this latest performance, TWI shares gained by 22.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for Titan International Inc. [TWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2998, while it was recorded at 1.3080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4334 for the last 200 days.

Titan International Inc. [TWI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan International Inc. [TWI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +8.91. Titan International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.48.

Return on Total Capital for TWI is now -3.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Titan International Inc. [TWI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 225.59. Additionally, TWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan International Inc. [TWI] managed to generate an average of -$8,121 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Titan International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Titan International Inc. [TWI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Titan International Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -192.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Titan International Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Titan International Inc. [TWI]

There are presently around $57 million, or 79.00% of TWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,622,559, which is approximately 2.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,005,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.77 million in TWI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $5.6 million in TWI stock with ownership of nearly -2.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Titan International Inc. [NYSE:TWI] by around 1,168,473 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,294,468 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 41,654,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,117,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,951 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,923,123 shares during the same period.