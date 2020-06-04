William Blair lifts Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTY] gained 1.08% on the last trading session, reaching $11.24 price per share at the time. Tivity Health Inc. represents 48.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $546.04 million with the latest information. TVTY stock price has been found in the range of $10.98 to $11.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, TVTY reached a trading volume of 1021826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTY shares is $15.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Tivity Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Tivity Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on TVTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivity Health Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 70.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TVTY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TVTY stock

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, TVTY shares gained by 33.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.28 for Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.16, while it was recorded at 10.96 for the last single week of trading, and 15.51 for the last 200 days.

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.69 and a Gross Margin at +35.57. Tivity Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.36.

Return on Total Capital for TVTY is now 19.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 481.81. Additionally, TVTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 475.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY] managed to generate an average of -$286,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Tivity Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tivity Health Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TVTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tivity Health Inc. go to 2.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tivity Health Inc. [TVTY]

There are presently around $595 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTY stocks are: HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP with ownership of 8,755,310, which is approximately 214.752% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,228,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.38 million in TVTY stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $52.82 million in TVTY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tivity Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Tivity Health Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTY] by around 15,953,667 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 16,663,272 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 20,878,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,495,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,544,991 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,576,379 shares during the same period.