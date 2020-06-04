why Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.96

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE: PING] loss -1.08% or -0.33 points to close at $30.28 with a heavy trading volume of 1019693 shares. It opened the trading session at $30.97, the shares rose to $31.00 and dropped to $29.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PING points out that the company has recorded 39.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -151.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, PING reached to a volume of 1019693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PING shares is $25.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PING stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PING stock. On January 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PING shares from 24 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ping Identity Holding Corp. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for PING in the course of the last twelve months was 315.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

Trading performance analysis for PING stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.70. With this latest performance, PING shares gained by 27.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.03% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.02 for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.99, while it was recorded at 29.16 for the last single week of trading.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.40 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.62.

Return on Total Capital for PING is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.17. Additionally, PING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] managed to generate an average of -$1,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. go to 12.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]

There are presently around $2,419 million, or 99.70% of PING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PING stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 63,367,498, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; KEENAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,953,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.79 million in PING stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $52.52 million in PING stock with ownership of nearly -9.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE:PING] by around 4,614,161 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,338,661 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 71,071,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,024,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PING stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,947,007 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,089,359 shares during the same period.