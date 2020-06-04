why PagerDuty Inc. [PD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.60

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $28.74 during the day while it closed the day at $28.32. PagerDuty Inc. stock has also gained 14.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PD stock has inclined by 36.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.11% and gained 21.08% year-on date.

The market cap for PD stock reached $2.09 billion, with 77.29 million shares outstanding and 59.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, PD reached a trading volume of 2050143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PagerDuty Inc. [PD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $19.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2019, representing the official price target for PagerDuty Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76.

PD stock trade performance evaluation

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.70. With this latest performance, PD shares gained by 36.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.83, while it was recorded at 27.13 for the last single week of trading, and 24.27 for the last 200 days.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagerDuty Inc. [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.40 and a Gross Margin at +85.22. PagerDuty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.26.

Return on Total Capital for PD is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PagerDuty Inc. [PD] managed to generate an average of -$75,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PagerDuty Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,453 million, or 65.50% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,971,458, which is approximately -4.478% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; DEER VIII & CO. LTD., holding 5,311,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.62 million in PD stocks shares; and ACCEL GROWTH FUND IV ASSOCIATES L.L.C., currently with $128.0 million in PD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagerDuty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD] by around 13,804,715 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 11,674,438 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 26,804,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,283,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PD stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,940,740 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 9,018,183 shares during the same period.