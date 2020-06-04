why Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.41

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] slipped around -0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $40.08 at the close of the session, down -0.32%. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock is now 11.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KNX Stock saw the intraday high of $40.51 and lowest of $39.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.07, which means current price is +45.53% above from all time high which was touched on 05/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, KNX reached a trading volume of 2450664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $41.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. On December 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for KNX shares from 39 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has KNX stock performed recently?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, KNX shares gained by 5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.36, while it was recorded at 40.72 for the last single week of trading, and 36.09 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.21 and a Gross Margin at +15.92. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 6.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.71. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] managed to generate an average of $13,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 6.44%.

Insider trade positions for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]

There are presently around $6,163 million, or 92.80% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,322,700, which is approximately -12.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,928,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $479.66 million in KNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $453.56 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly 3.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 19,490,726 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 19,772,112 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 114,017,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,280,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,231,285 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,363,336 shares during the same period.