Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] Stock trading around $0.71 per share: What’s Next?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] jumped around 0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.71 at the close of the session, up 7.61%. Washington Prime Group Inc. stock is now -80.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WPG Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7191 and lowest of $0.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.69, which means current price is +26.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, WPG reached a trading volume of 5462702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPG shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPG stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2018, representing the official price target for Washington Prime Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Prime Group Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has WPG stock performed recently?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, WPG shares dropped by -4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7646, while it was recorded at 0.6778 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8195 for the last 200 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.24 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Return on Total Capital for WPG is now -1.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 384.45. Additionally, WPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 515.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPG.

Insider trade positions for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

There are presently around $88 million, or 77.50% of WPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,207,702, which is approximately 7.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,362,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.32 million in WPG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.87 million in WPG stock with ownership of nearly -13.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG] by around 11,414,703 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 30,639,718 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 92,042,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,096,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,258,142 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 9,994,306 shares during the same period.