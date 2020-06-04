Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] Is Currently 1.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Viper Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ: VNOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.79%. Over the last 12 months, VNOM stock dropped by -60.58%. The one-year Viper Energy Partners LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.4. The average equity rating for VNOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $780.99 million, with 67.82 million shares outstanding and 67.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, VNOM stock reached a trading volume of 1217091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNOM shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Viper Energy Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $17, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on VNOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viper Energy Partners LP is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNOM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

VNOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.79. With this latest performance, VNOM shares gained by 31.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.60 for Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 10.84 for the last single week of trading, and 19.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viper Energy Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.35 and a Gross Margin at +66.90. Viper Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.75.

Return on Total Capital for VNOM is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.08. Additionally, VNOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Viper Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

VNOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viper Energy Partners LP posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -69.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNOM.

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $627 million, or 81.20% of VNOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNOM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 10,096,766, which is approximately 9.999% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,176,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.77 million in VNOM stocks shares; and ENCAP ENERGY CAPITAL FUND IX, L.P., currently with $57.5 million in VNOM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viper Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Viper Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ:VNOM] by around 15,290,905 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 17,581,589 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 23,348,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,221,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNOM stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,336,554 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,710,158 shares during the same period.