UDR Inc. [UDR] Stock trading around $39.19 per share: What’s Next?

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.32%. Over the last 12 months, UDR stock dropped by -12.17%. The one-year UDR Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.45. The average equity rating for UDR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.02 billion, with 294.46 million shares outstanding and 291.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, UDR stock reached a trading volume of 1927193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $41.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $37, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on UDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 54.03.

UDR Stock Performance Analysis:

UDR Inc. [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.60, while it was recorded at 38.01 for the last single week of trading, and 44.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UDR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +24.33. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.94.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.08. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc. [UDR] managed to generate an average of $136,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

UDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UDR Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR.

UDR Inc. [UDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,160 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,546,729, which is approximately 0.355% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 41,435,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.28 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly -1.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 16,542,840 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 11,504,520 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 268,282,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,329,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,924,551 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,932,774 shares during the same period.