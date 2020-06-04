UBS slashes price target on DCP Midstream LP [DCP] – find out why.

DCP Midstream LP [NYSE: DCP] gained 6.72% on the last trading session, reaching $12.39 price per share at the time. DCP Midstream LP represents 208.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.65 billion with the latest information. DCP stock price has been found in the range of $11.7601 to $12.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, DCP reached a trading volume of 1251496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DCP Midstream LP [DCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCP shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DCP Midstream LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $10 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for DCP Midstream LP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DCP Midstream LP is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for DCP stock

DCP Midstream LP [DCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.43. With this latest performance, DCP shares gained by 50.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.82 for DCP Midstream LP [DCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.48, while it was recorded at 11.43 for the last single week of trading, and 18.29 for the last 200 days.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DCP Midstream LP [DCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.21 and a Gross Margin at +6.34. DCP Midstream LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.32.

Return on Total Capital for DCP is now 1.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DCP Midstream LP [DCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.39. Additionally, DCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.DCP Midstream LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DCP Midstream LP [DCP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DCP Midstream LP posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 87.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCP Midstream LP go to 39.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DCP Midstream LP [DCP]

There are presently around $718 million, or 33.20% of DCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCP stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 11,623,908, which is approximately 7.862% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 11,501,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.54 million in DCP stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $71.42 million in DCP stock with ownership of nearly -41.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DCP Midstream LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in DCP Midstream LP [NYSE:DCP] by around 10,437,024 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 26,266,793 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 25,174,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,878,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCP stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 490,215 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,702,398 shares during the same period.