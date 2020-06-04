Thursday, June 4, 2020
type here...
Companies

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Stock trading around $2.74 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Market

Craig Hallum lifts IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
IZEA Worldwide Inc. gained 2.19% or 0.01 points to close at $0.63 with a heavy trading volume of 9175168 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

JP Morgan Downgrade Ecolab Inc. [ECL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Ecolab Inc. price surged by 1.96 percent to reach at $4.06. A sum of 11335026 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Industry

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] is -6.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Exact Sciences Corporation surged by $0.86 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $86.55 during the day while...
Read more
Market

why Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $80.22

Brandon Evans - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. loss -0.76% on the last trading session, reaching $77.50 price per share at the time. Best Buy Co. Inc....
Read more

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.49%. Over the last 12 months, TMBR stock dropped by -73.34%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.47 million, with 1.27 million shares outstanding and 1.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 288.82K shares, TMBR stock reached a trading volume of 2368019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.93

TMBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -25.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.41 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

TMBR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -4.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 10,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 43.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $14000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly -36.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 4,901 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 5,621 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 19,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,952 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,517 shares during the same period.

Previous articlethe Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] Revenue clocked in at $160.30 million, down -19.12% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

More articles

Companies

JMP Securities slashes price target on Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Seattle Genetics Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Stock trading around $233.41 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Palo Alto Networks Inc. price plunged by -2.69 percent to reach at -$6.45. A sum of 1977684 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Companies

For Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN], Wells Fargo sees a rise to $11. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Equitrans Midstream Corporation price surged by 4.64 percent to reach at $0.38. A sum of 3407246 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Stock trading around $233.41 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Palo Alto Networks Inc. price plunged by -2.69 percent to reach at -$6.45. A sum of 1977684 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell -22.36% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Roku Inc. loss -6.19% or -6.86 points to close at $103.96 with a heavy trading volume of 13408068 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] reaches 6.71B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Planet Fitness Inc. closed the trading session at $77.18 on 06/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.01,...
Read more
Finance

Cowen Downgrade Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Splunk Inc. jumped around 0.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $188.98 at the close of the session, up 0.23%. Splunk Inc....
Read more
Companies

JMP Securities slashes price target on Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Seattle Genetics Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Stock trading around $233.41 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Palo Alto Networks Inc. price plunged by -2.69 percent to reach at -$6.45. A sum of 1977684 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell -22.36% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Roku Inc. loss -6.19% or -6.86 points to close at $103.96 with a heavy trading volume of 13408068 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

Popular Category