Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Stock trading around $2.74 per share: What’s Next?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.61% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.49%. Over the last 12 months, TMBR stock dropped by -73.34%.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.47 million, with 1.27 million shares outstanding and 1.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 288.82K shares, TMBR stock reached a trading volume of 2368019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.93

TMBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -25.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.41 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

TMBR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -4.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 10,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 43.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $14000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly -36.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 4,901 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 5,621 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 19,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,952 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,517 shares during the same period.