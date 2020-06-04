Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] moved down -8.54: Why It’s Important

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TENX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.54% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.64%. Over the last 12 months, TENX stock rose by 12.78%.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.37 million, with 6.97 million shares outstanding and 9.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, TENX stock reached a trading volume of 3096659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MLV & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while WallachBeth analysts kept a Buy rating on TENX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

TENX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.64. With this latest performance, TENX shares gained by 130.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.99 for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7907, while it was recorded at 1.5060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1007 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TENX is now -108.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.55. Additionally, TENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] managed to generate an average of -$932,707 per employee.Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

TENX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENX.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 20.50% of TENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 599,102, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 580,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.95 million in TENX stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in TENX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TENX] by around 314,817 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 33,033 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,191,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,539,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 181,291 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 19,180 shares during the same period.