Friday, June 5, 2020
Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] moved up 3.67: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Summit Materials Inc. [NYSE: SUM] price surged by 3.67 percent to reach at $0.58. A sum of 1046502 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Summit Materials Inc. shares reached a high of $17.04 and dropped to a low of $16.32 until finishing in the latest session at $16.39.

The one-year SUM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.74. The average equity rating for SUM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUM shares is $18.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Summit Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Summit Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on SUM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Materials Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

SUM Stock Performance Analysis:

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, SUM shares gained by 17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.35 for Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.67, while it was recorded at 15.67 for the last single week of trading, and 19.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Summit Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.23 and a Gross Margin at +21.54. Summit Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Total Capital for SUM is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.56. Additionally, SUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] managed to generate an average of $9,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Summit Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

SUM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Summit Materials Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Summit Materials Inc. go to 8.80%.

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,930 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,577,441, which is approximately 2.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,703,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.42 million in SUM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $137.26 million in SUM stock with ownership of nearly -1.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Materials Inc. [NYSE:SUM] by around 12,739,172 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 12,946,866 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 96,370,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,056,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUM stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,618,897 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,686,356 shares during the same period.

