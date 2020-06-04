Sientra Inc. [SIEN] Stock trading around $4.19 per share: What’s Next?

Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ: SIEN] traded at a high on 06/03/20, posting a 10.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.19. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1587663 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sientra Inc. stands at 7.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.24%.

The market cap for SIEN stock reached $207.99 million, with 49.92 million shares outstanding and 48.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, SIEN reached a trading volume of 1587663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sientra Inc. [SIEN]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sientra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Sientra Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SIEN stock. On June 05, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SIEN shares from 8 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sientra Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

How has SIEN stock performed recently?

Sientra Inc. [SIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, SIEN shares gained by 71.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.84 for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading, and 5.62 for the last 200 days.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sientra Inc. [SIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.05 and a Gross Margin at +60.56. Sientra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.62.

Return on Total Capital for SIEN is now -75.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sientra Inc. [SIEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.15. Additionally, SIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sientra Inc. [SIEN] managed to generate an average of -$315,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Sientra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sientra Inc. posted -1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -77.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sientra Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

There are presently around $146 million, or 78.10% of SIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIEN stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 4,227,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR CAPITAL LLP, holding 2,784,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.53 million in SIEN stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, currently with $10.32 million in SIEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sientra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ:SIEN] by around 3,992,908 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 8,369,260 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 26,156,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,518,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIEN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 562,088 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,955,575 shares during the same period.