Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] is -56.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SQBG] gained 2.00% or 0.0 points to close at $0.15 with a heavy trading volume of 6133745 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.145, the shares rose to $0.153 and dropped to $0.1362, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SQBG points out that the company has recorded -58.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, SQBG reached to a volume of 6133745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $6 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Sequential Brands Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while FBR & Co. analysts kept a Outperform rating on SQBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequential Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for SQBG stock

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.69. With this latest performance, SQBG shares dropped by -37.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1953, while it was recorded at 0.1642 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2836 for the last 200 days.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sequential Brands Group Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -64.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]

There are presently around $3 million, or 40.70% of SQBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQBG stocks are: PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,463,319, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 6,369,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in SQBG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.21 million in SQBG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SQBG] by around 29,328 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,137,414 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,810,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,976,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQBG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 36 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,088,245 shares during the same period.