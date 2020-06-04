Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Stock trading around $19.61 per share: What’s Next?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] closed the trading session at $19.61 on 06/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.09, while the highest price level was $19.71. The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.22 percent and weekly performance of 2.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.29M shares, SLB reached to a volume of 13970441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $18.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Sell rating on SLB stock. On April 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SLB shares from 19 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 19.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SLB stock trade performance evaluation

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 20.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.28, while it was recorded at 18.83 for the last single week of trading, and 29.27 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.91 and a Gross Margin at +12.80. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.80.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 6.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.31. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] managed to generate an average of -$96,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Schlumberger Limited posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to -12.16%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,943 million, or 78.10% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,642,215, which is approximately 5.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,234,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in SLB stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.71 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 56.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 164,865,564 shares. Additionally, 852 investors decreased positions by around 192,886,061 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 699,646,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,057,398,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,417,216 shares, while 332 institutional investors sold positions of 23,604,021 shares during the same period.