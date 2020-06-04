ROTH Capital lifts BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BSGM] jumped around 0.8 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.34 at the close of the session, up 7.59%. BioSig Technologies Inc. stock is now 91.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BSGM Stock saw the intraday high of $11.45 and lowest of $10.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.43, which means current price is +380.51% above from all time high which was touched on 05/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 877.13K shares, BSGM reached a trading volume of 1057981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSGM shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for BioSig Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioSig Technologies Inc. is set at 1.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has BSGM stock performed recently?

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.83. With this latest performance, BSGM shares gained by 41.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.17 for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.87, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 6.52 for the last 200 days.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BSGM is now -381.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -440.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -455.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -354.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.37. Additionally, BSGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] managed to generate an average of -$1,031,964 per employee.BioSig Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Earnings analysis for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioSig Technologies Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSGM.

Insider trade positions for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]

There are presently around $41 million, or 14.80% of BSGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 908,993, which is approximately 8.174% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 890,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.38 million in BSGM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.94 million in BSGM stock with ownership of nearly 1.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BSGM] by around 482,230 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 166,590 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,259,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,908,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSGM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 142,457 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 106,195 shares during the same period.