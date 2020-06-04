Robert W. Baird Downgrade Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE: OMI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.94%. Over the last 12 months, OMI stock rose by 149.83%. The one-year Owens & Minor Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -21.9. The average equity rating for OMI stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $466.16 million, with 60.57 million shares outstanding and 60.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, OMI stock reached a trading volume of 1159966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMI shares is $6.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Owens & Minor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Owens & Minor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on OMI stock. On September 06, 2019, analysts increased their price target for OMI shares from 4 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owens & Minor Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, OMI shares dropped by -5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.62 for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.14, while it was recorded at 7.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Owens & Minor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.14 and a Gross Margin at +11.20. Owens & Minor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.25.

Return on Total Capital for OMI is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.77. Additionally, OMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] managed to generate an average of -$1,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.48.Owens & Minor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

OMI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Owens & Minor Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Owens & Minor Inc. go to -8.70%.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $422 million, or 90.10% of OMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,660,676, which is approximately -3.485% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,182,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.59 million in OMI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $37.85 million in OMI stock with ownership of nearly -1.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owens & Minor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE:OMI] by around 7,479,779 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 9,230,935 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 38,550,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,261,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,801,836 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,866,682 shares during the same period.