Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell -10.02% so far this year. What now?

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] jumped around 1.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $16.52 at the close of the session, up 7.97%. Revolve Group Inc. stock is now -10.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RVLV Stock saw the intraday high of $16.65 and lowest of $15.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.36, which means current price is +130.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, RVLV reached a trading volume of 1039646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $14.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Nomura analysts kept a Neutral rating on RVLV stock. On February 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RVLV shares from 24 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 37.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has RVLV stock performed recently?

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.77. With this latest performance, RVLV shares gained by 65.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.85% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.60 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.51, while it was recorded at 14.82 for the last single week of trading, and 17.12 for the last 200 days.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.00 and a Gross Margin at +52.96. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.86.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 45.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] managed to generate an average of -$5,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 110.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolve Group Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 19.17%.

Insider trade positions for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

There are presently around $191 million, or 80.80% of RVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 1,483,616, which is approximately -0.418% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,210,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.53 million in RVLV stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $14.81 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly 710.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 3,867,030 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 6,634,339 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,955,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,457,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,146,282 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,239,996 shares during the same period.