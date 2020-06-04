Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA] Revenue clocked in at $14.14 billion, down -46.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [NYSE: RGA] price plunged by -7.88 percent to reach at -$7.43. A sum of 4777758 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 830.19K shares. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares reached a high of $90.37 and dropped to a low of $85.10 until finishing in the latest session at $86.84.

The one-year RGA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.86. The average equity rating for RGA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGA shares is $117.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $175 to $105, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on RGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for RGA in the course of the last twelve months was 1.38.

RGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.28. With this latest performance, RGA shares dropped by -13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.87, while it was recorded at 91.29 for the last single week of trading, and 136.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.61. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.07.

Return on Total Capital for RGA is now 10.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.33. Additionally, RGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA] managed to generate an average of $272,898 per employee.

RGA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated posted 3.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated go to 7.76%.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [RGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,515 million, or 96.60% of RGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,093,532, which is approximately 1.81% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,031,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $568.58 million in RGA stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $272.08 million in RGA stock with ownership of nearly 4.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated [NYSE:RGA] by around 8,389,755 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 8,531,798 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 41,581,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,502,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,694,845 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 957,675 shares during the same period.