RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] Stock trading around $1.80 per share: What’s Next?

RCM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: RCMT] price surged by 36.37 percent to reach at $0.48. A sum of 1516514 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.49K shares. RCM Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $1.9492 and dropped to a low of $1.53 until finishing in the latest session at $1.80.

Guru’s Opinion on RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for RCM Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2017, representing the official price target for RCM Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Boenning & Scattergood kept a Market Outperform rating on RCMT stock. On April 03, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for RCMT shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RCM Technologies Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCMT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

RCMT Stock Performance Analysis:

RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.76. With this latest performance, RCMT shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.29 for RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3307, while it was recorded at 1.4400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4087 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RCM Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.44 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. RCM Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Total Capital for RCMT is now 10.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.52. Additionally, RCMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] managed to generate an average of $1,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.15.RCM Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RCMT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RCM Technologies Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM Technologies Inc. go to 15.00%.

RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 47.70% of RCMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCMT stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 803,304, which is approximately -2.783% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 690,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in RCMT stocks shares; and HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, currently with $0.84 million in RCMT stock with ownership of nearly 4.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RCM Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in RCM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:RCMT] by around 42,446 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 46,430 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,196,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,285,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCMT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,139 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 804 shares during the same period.